Schools to remain closed tomorrow in Sindh

KARACHI: In light of heavy rain, the Sindh government Thursday announced to cancel evening classes in schools tomorrow (Friday).
The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department, in a notification, said all private and public evening shift schools would remain closed.
In view of the forecast of rains in the megalopolis, the Sindh government has declared a rain emergency in the province and decided that offices in Karachi would be open for half a day on Friday.
In a post on X, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui Thursday said the decision for the half-day was taken as an “abundant precaution”. He also requested citizens to avoid travelling unnecessarily to stave off any inconvenience.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department had on Wednesday forecast rain, and windstorm with the likeliness of isolated hailstorms in Sindh between February 29 and March 2.
Addressing the meeting regarding rain predictions, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah declared a rain emergency in the province. The chief minister’s spokesperson said the chief executive has put the local bodies, administrations and hospitals on high alert.
