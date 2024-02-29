Asad Toor on hunger strike since FIA arrest: lawyer

Blogger Asad Toor speaks during his YouTube show, uploaded on February 25, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/@asadtooruncensored9072

ISLAMABAD: Vlogger Asad Ali Toor, who was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with an inquiry into an anti-judiciary campaign, has been on hunger strike since he was taken into custody, his lawyer Hadi Ali Chattha said on Thursday.

"Toor has not eaten anything in the last 36 hours," said his counsel, updating the media about Toor’s health and his meeting with his mother today who was allowed to see him on court’s orders at the FIA office.

“The FIA also called rescue personnel after Toor fell sick last night.”

Hadi said that during custody, the FIA didn’t interrogate Toor about the anti-judiciary campaign, adding he is being asked about vlogs he did about other people.

Iman Mazari, Toor’s other lawyer, shared that the investigation done so far has nothing to do with contempt of judges.

“He is being pressurised to reveal his sources and social media accounts passwords. Asad Toor is denying to share his journalistic sources.”

On Tuesday, Judicial Magistrate Islamabad Muhammad Shabbir sent the vlogger on a five-day physical and directed the agency to produce the accused again on March 3, 2024.

The FIA produced Toor before Magistrate Mohammad Shabbir and sought his remand.

During the hearing, Toor told the magistrate, that he was a journalist and could not give his mobile phone. He said he had appeared before the FIA twice and his lawyer told him that he had received the notice in hand on February 24.

The vlogger said that they moved the high court against the call-up notice, and reached the FIA office with the high court’s order on February 26 to inquire about the FIR and the allegations levelled against him.

According to the FIR against Toor, the vlogger allegedly ran a malicious campaign against the judiciary on social media platforms X and YouTube.

It added that he had fueled anti-state activities through social media and he has been booked under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.