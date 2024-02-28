Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Soldiers ride on a Pakistan Army vehicle in this undated image. — AFP

Security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.



On the reported presence of terrorists, the security forces swung into action and conducted an operation in the tribal district, the military’s media wing said.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops, and the terrorists, as a result of which six terrorists were killed, whereas, one soldier also sustained injuries, it added.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians,” the ISPR said.

The forces were conducting a sanitisation operation to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR said, adding that locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Earlier this month, a soldier embraced martyrdom and nine terrorists were killed by security forces in two separate operations in the province.

The IBO was conducted by the security forces in Tank District, according to the ISPR. During the IBO, two terrorists, including a high-value target (HVT) Rehmat Ullah alias Badar Mansur, were killed.

“In another operation conducted in South Waziristan District, after intense fire exchange, seven terrorists were sent to hell.” However, during the operation, Sepoy Shahzeb Aslam, 29, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Pakistan witnessed a spike in terrorist attacks in Balochistan and KP provinces in the last few months which also marred the pre-election phase in some provincial pockets.

In response, the security forces also intensified actions in the terrorism-hit areas and achieved success by restoring peace in the affected parts, especially in areas bordering Afghanistan.