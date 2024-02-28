'Stay united despite hardships': Nawaz calls on PML-N to heal 'badly injured' Pakistan

PML-N Nawaz Sharif (centre) addressing the media following parliamentary party meeting in this still taken from a video on February 28, 2024. — YouTube/GeoNews

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Wednesday called for unity against all odds in order to steer the country out of crises as a coalition government, primarily comprising his party and the Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is set to govern for the next constitutional term.



The PML-N and the PPP had, last week joined forces to form a coalition government at the Centre “in the nation’s best interest”, ending long-standing uncertainty post-polls, as no political party had secured a simple majority in the February 8 elections.

"I believe the next 1.5 or 2 years will be difficult but we have to stay united [during the difficult times] and face our opponents," Nawaz said during his address to the parliamentary party meeting this evening.



Nawaz, the three-time former prime minister, said that Pakistan is "badly injured" and the difficult decisions were the need of the hour to resolve the country's woes as he hoped for an end to "difficulties".

He said the upcoming government would have to provide relief to the masses by bringing down inflation and food prices and stabilising local currency value against the US dollar.

The PML-N supremo also heaped praise on his younger brother and party president Shehbaz Sharif, saying he dealt with immense challenges during his brief stint in power.

Nawaz said that he would not have completed his time in power had he been nominated to lead the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government instead of his younger brother.

"In the current circumstances, Shehbaz Sharif is the best choice," he said while officially declaring him the candidate for the prime minister's slot.

Nawaz said party leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will contest the election for the National Assembly speaker.

In a veiled jibe at his political foe, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Nawaz said that it was "never heard of that such [harsh] words were used against a prime minister".

"We invited you at every point but you exhibited uncivilised behaviour in your rule," he said.

Moreover, Nawaz pledged to make motorways in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan as well as Punjab, where the party has formed the government in alliance with PPP.

Besides Centre and Punjab, the two parties also eye forming a coalition government in Balochistan.



Nawaz then prayed for courage to serve the country together.