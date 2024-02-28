Imran Khan 'writes to IMF' ahead of new bailout talks with Pakistan

IMF delegation meets PTI leadership at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore in this undated photo. — Threads/@imrankhan.pti

Incarcerated ex-premier and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a letter to prioritise the country's "political stability" in new bailout talks with Pakistan, according to the UK-based news agency.

The former ruling party, whose top leaders are facing a plethora of cases after the May 9 riots, sent a letter to the global lender detailing its position, Reuters reported citing two senior sources in the PTI.

The IMF has yet to receive the letter, the lender said in an email to the foreign news agency.

Last week, the PTI founder Imran Khan decided to write a letter to the IMF urging it to call for an audit of the February 8 election before it continues talks with Islamabad.



“Imran Khan will issue a letter to the IMF today. The charter of IMF, EU, and other organizations stipulates that they can function or provide loans to a country only if there’s good governance,” the incarcerated PTI founder chairman’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar told reporters at the Adiala Jail last Thursday.

He had said Imran will write a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today, in which the IMF will be asked to call upon the Government of Pakistan to conduct an audit of the rigged constituencies through an independent audit team.

Last week, the IMF declined to comment on the country's political situation after Imran's aides said they would urge the lender to call for an independent audit of Pakistan's disputed Feb 8 elections before engaging in further talks with Islamabad.

Sohail Ahmed of Karachi-based Topline securities said the letter was unlikely to have a major market impact.

"The IMF will do its own due diligence," he said.

Pakistan's cash-strapped economy is struggling to stabilise after securing a $3 billion standby arrangement from the IMF last summer, with record inflation, rupee devaluation and shrinking foreign reserves.

China has rolled over a $2 billion loan to Pakistan, according to Ministry of Finance sources.

The $2 billion loan was due in March and has been extended for one year, it said.

The new government — which is likely to be formed by a coalition of the Imran-founded party’s political arch-rivals — would be eyeing more funds from the IMF after the expiry of the standby agreement in April.



Former premier Khan had been ousted from his office through a parliamentary vote in April 2022 by the opposition parties who also accused him of undermining an IMF $6 billion deal days before leaving the rulership, a charge he denies.

Amid the latest developments on Pakistan’s political landscape and Khan’s call for setting conditions in new bailout talks, an IMF spokesperson said last week that it would stick to the completion of the standby programme besides showing readiness to support the post-election government via a new arrangement to address the country’s economic challenges if approached.