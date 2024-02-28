'Unusual' rain devastates vast areas of Gwadar

The picture shows a house in Gwadar, Balochistan submerged in rainwater. — Provided by the reporter

GWADAR: Life in Balochistan came to a halt after "unusual" rainfall battered Gwadar, Jiwani, Sarbandan and other parts of the province for more than 24 hours, with parts of coastal districts completely submerged in floodwater.

Parts of Balochistan and upper areas received heavy downpours and windstorms after a rain-producing system entered the country through the province on February 25.

The rainwater entered houses and shops, driving people out of their shelters. Videos showed the entire coastal town heavily inundated with rainwater gushing down on the roads and vehicles making their way through knee-deep water.



According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Gwadar has received 183mm of rain in the last two days while Jiwani received 39mm and Sibbi and Pasni districts 2mm each.



Following the record rainfall, the district administration in Gwadar declared a state of emergency as rescue teams of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) left for the district.

According to PDMA Director General (DG) Jahanzaib Khan Ghorezai, the team members will take part in the relief operations.

Ghorezai said that ambulances, modern equipment and other relief materials were also dispatched. "Clean water and medicines are also being sent to Gwadar," he added.

Meanwhile, Jiwani has also been heavily affected by the heavy rains as three dams in the city broke and the boats in the sea drifted away. Moreover, boundary walls and roofs of several houses collapsed in the city.

The streets are also submerged in rainwater due to the lack of an efficient drainage system.

Meanwhile, the residents of Jiwani have been removing rainwater by themselves as rescue teams couldn't reach the city.

A day earlier, Senator Kohda Babar revealed the condition of locals, saying that thousands of fishermen have lost their houses and boats due to flooding.

The latest weather advisory issued by the PMD today has forecast rains, thunder and hailstorms in most parts of the country and snowfall in hilly areas, starting February 29 till March 2, under a new westerly wave.

"Heavy rainfall may generate flash floods and heavy snowfall may disrupt daily life in vulnerable areas," the advisory had warned.

'Unusual' rains in Gwadar

Meanwhile, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz told Geo News Wednesday that the rains in the winter season are not usually intense. He added that the country is affected by heavy spells of rain under the new system.

"Gwadar has witnessed unusual rain this time. The city has not received that much rain in the past in these months," said the chief meteorologist, adding that heavy rains are expected in Gwadar tomorrow as well.

Speaking about Karachi, Sarfaraz said that there have been strong winds in the city, however, the intensity has decreased today.

"Rain is predicted in Karachi from March 1. Meanwhile, torrential rain may occur in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and there is a risk of landslides," he added.