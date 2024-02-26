Who is three-time Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah?

Murad Ali Shah addressing a press conference in Karachi in this undated image. — X/@SindhCMHouse

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has once again exhibited confidence in its top leader Murad Ali Shah to lead the government in its stronghold of Sindh as he was elected as the chief minister for the third consecutive time on Monday.



Born on August 11, 1962, in Karachi, he completed high school at St Patrick's High School, in 1977, Intermediate from DJ Government Science College in 1979, and a Bachelor in Civil Engineering from NED University of Engineering and Technology in 1985.



Shah also completed two Master of Science degrees in Civil-Structural Engineering and Engineering Economic Systems from Stanford University, California in 1987 and 1993.

He has worked both in the public and private sectors in Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, and the United States of America from 1986 to 2002.

The three-time elected chief minister has worked as an engineer in the Hyderabad Development Authority, Water and Power Development Authority, Port Qasim Authority, and Karachi Fish Harbor Authority. He later changed career and worked as an Investment Banker at Citibank Karachi, Citibank London, Gulf Investment Corporation Kuwait, and Bizpivot USA.

Shah started his political career in 2002 and was awarded a ticket by the PPP to contest for a member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh in the general elections of 2002.

His father had previously contested and was elected from 1970 to 1993 from this constituency. Shah won the elections and was made the Deputy Leader of the PPP Parliamentary party in the Sindh Assembly.

Shah has successfully contested for the provincial assembly seat in the 2008, 2013, and 2018 elections.

He remained provincial minister from 2008 to 2016 and has held the portfolios of Revenue, Irrigation, Finance, Energy, and Planning and Development.

In July 2016, he was elected as chief minister and after 2018 general elections, he was again elected to the top post for a second term. Shah is a member of the PPP's Central Executive Committee and is also Vice President of PPP Sindh.