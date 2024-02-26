Pakistan Navy's 'SEA SPARK-2024' exercise culminates with live weapon firing

Pakistan Navy's (PN) live weapon firing exercise in North Arabian Sea on February 26, 2024. — ISPR

Pakistan Navy's (PN) "SEA SPARK-2024" exercise culminated with Live Weapon Firing (LWF) to validate the navy's operational plans and assess war preparedness, read the press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As per the media's military wing, the exercise which saw a PN vessel successfully destroying an aerial drone target via its FM-90B Surface to Air Missile, reaffirmed the navy's warfighting capabilities with Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi witnessing the weapon firing as chief guest.

Commending the PN officers for their professionalism on the occasion of the weapon's firing, Chief Guest Vice Admiral Abbasi reiterated PN's resolve to ensure the seaward defence of Pakistan and safeguard national maritime interests at all costs.

The navy's exercise comes as all three branches of the country's armed forces, including the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force (PAF), regularly carry out various training exercises to ensure combat preparedness to safeguard the country's sovereignty.

A day earlier, the opening ceremony of the 7th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Exercise-2024 was held at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The Pakistan Army Team Spirit is a mission-specific and task-oriented professional military exercise organised annually in Pakistan. The exercise calls for the highest standard of physical fitness, mental agility/ robustness, and professional military expertise for quick decision-making in varied situations during the conduct of challenging missions in a near real environment.

A total of 20 friendly countries including military observers are participating in the event. Major participants include Pakistan, Bahrain, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Morocco, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, United States of America and Uzbekistan while Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Myanmar, Germany, Indonesia, Japan and Oman will witness the exercise as military observers.