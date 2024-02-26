Idris Elba’s shocking confession on being kicked out of Robert De Niro’s office

Idris Elba explains why he was kicked out of Robert De Niro's office

Idris Elba has recently made shocking confession about being kicked out of Robert De Niro’s office during his 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards monologue.



“When I was just starting out in this business, I was 19 years old. I scammed my way up to Robert De Niro’s office in Tribeca,” recalled the 51-year-old.

Elba continued, “Auditions were taking place for A Bronx Tale, and they started that week.”

The Suicide Squad actor explained, “I was very late and wasn’t even invited, so I used English charm to convince a security guard and receptionist,” he had an appointment and was successful.

“Now the woman sent me up into the elevator — do you remember when the elevators had a little key and you went in and went up?”

Elba mentioned, “And that’s when I ended up in A Bronx Tale. No, I’m lying now. I wasn’t in A Bronx Tale.”

“I got kicked out of the office by Robert De Niro’s producing partner at the time. A gesture that I took to mean, ‘Kid, you’re going to go places.’ I’m Idris Elba, and I’m an actor,” added The Losers actor.