No travelling tonight: NHA issues advisory for interprovincial highways

A highway near the Karakorum mountain range seen in this undated photo. — AFP/File

Authorities have advised people to avoid travelling through interprovincial highways as the thoroughfares in the upper parts of the country are likely to be affected by heavy rain and snowfall after a westerly system entered the country.

Balochistan's Chaman and its surrounding areas were hit by strong dusty winds on Sunday, under the effect of the rain-producing system. Meanwhile, areas including Qilla Abdullah, Jangle Pir Alizai, Saranan, Pishin and others received a wind storm.



As a result, movement through Chaman Road was affected.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) advised the people to avoid "unnecessary travelling" on interprovincial highways tonight (Sunday), citing the forecast of heavy rain, hailstorms and snowfall.

The travel advisory stated that the N-50 which connects Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to be affected due to snowfall.

The NHA's North general manager said that emergency camps have been established on the thoroughfares passing through upper areas in Balochistan, while the presence of heavy machinery to clear the ways has been ensured at the Kozak Top, N-25, Chaman, and other areas.

Moreover, relief and rescue teams remain on standby at the Kan Mehtarzai Camp.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast a westerly wave entering the country tonight (February 25), which was to grip upper parts of the country on February 26 and February 27 in the form of heavy rains and thunderstorms.