MQM-P finalises Ali Khurshidi as candidate for Sindh CM's slot

MQM-P leader and Sindh chief minister nominee Ali Khurshidi. — Facebook/Ali Khurshidi

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to field Ali Khurshidi as the party's candidate for the Sindh chief minister's slot, the party's spokesperson announced on Sunday.



Khurshid, who won from Karachi's PS-119 constituency by securing 22,424 votes, has previously served as a member of the provincial legislature from 2018 to 2023 and will be competing against Murad Ali Shah who is the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) chief ministerial candidate and is in the pole position to serve as province's chief executive for the third time.

The development comes ahead of the announcement of the Sindh Assembly's speaker and deputy speaker. PPP's Awais Qadir Shah and Anthony Naveed, each secured 111 votes, to become the custodian and deputy custodian of the House.

PPP's Awais Qadir Shah defeated and MQM-P's Sofia Saeed Shah, while Naveed emerged victorious against MQM-P's Rashid Khan.

At the onset of today's assembly session, about nine members of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and Jamat-e-Islami's (JI) Muhammad Farooq, took oath as MPAs.



A day earlier, at least 148 newly-elected Sindh Assembly members took oath in the 168-member house.

The oath-taking was marked by protests by opposition parties outside the assembly against alleged rigging and manipulation of results in the February 8 polls.

Matters pertaining to government formation in the Centre and in provinces are likely to culminate in the coming days.

Punjab Assembly is set to elect its chief minister on Monday (tomorrow), whereas sessions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies have also been summoned.

Furthermore, as reported by The News, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is planning to conduct the presidential election on March 9 — just a day before Ramadan.

A senior official of the ECP has confirmed the publication saying: "There is a concrete proposal for the election of president on March 9. Once approved, it will follow the issuance of the schedule for the electoral process, involving the parliament and provincial legislatures."

Separately, the National Assembly is likely to elect the new prime minister on February 28 or 29 which is to be followed by the oath-taking ceremony on February 29 or March 1.