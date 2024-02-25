‘Breaking Bad’ cast reunites at SAG Awards in ‘true ensemble spirit’

‘Breaking Bad’ cast reunites for hilarious SAG Awards presentation

The Breaking Bad cast had a mini reunion onstage as they presented the award for best drama series ensemble at Screen Guild Awards on Saturday.

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Dean Norris and R.J. Mitte were among those gathered to represent Breaking Bad, celebrating the show’s win in the category 10 years ago.

Gunn began by spelling out the word ‘ensemble,’ as he said “E stands for excitement,” but was soon interrupted by Odenkirk.

“And the letter N. N stands for ‘no’ — no f--king way I’m going to do this cheesy thing where you say each letter of the word. I’m not doing it,” The Better Call Saul actor quipped.

“I think we have to, it's on the teleprompter,” Paul noted, but Norris chimed in to say, “Teleprompter my a--; I got a beer and a couple shots backstage, so let’s get this thing going.”

Read More: ‘Succession’ cast commemorate ‘last hurrah’ with big win

“Bob's right,” Mitte added. “My grandmother wouldn't even put this on a pillow, it's so cheesy.”

"Listen, you guys - I don't mean to start T for trouble, but what do you think SAG would do to us if we didn't do this?" Brandt said.

At that, Banks joked that SAG "can't fire us, so f--- 'em."

Cranston then commented, “That’s the true ensemble spirit," and continued to announce the nominees.