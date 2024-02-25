'Oppenheimer' outcasted all movies in SAG Awards with Outstanding Performance

The cast of Oppenheimer is still going strong.



The cast of the movie took home the Best Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday. Barbie, American Fiction, The Colour Purple, and Killers of the Flower Moon were the other finalists.

Kenneth Branagh, who portrayed the Danish physicist Niels Bohr in the movie, accepted the prize on behalf of the ensemble.

"Thank you. It's my honour to say a few words briefly on behalf of this incredible cast on stage and to the extended family of Oppenheimer, who can't be here," he began.

"So, thank you so much, Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas. Thank you for the opportunity. Thank you for your respect. Thank you for the invitation to play a genuine part in making this scarily important film. Thank you to Donna Langley and Universal Pictures for believing us, believing in us and in the film. Thank you Chuck Roven, Andy Thompson, and John Papsidera, thank you very much."

"And, of course... thank you SAG-AFTRA. Thank you for this. Thank you for fighting for us. Thank you to every SAG-AFTRA member whose support and whose sacrifice allows us to be standing here better than we were before," he continued. "When we were all last together, it was at the premiere of this film on July 14, last year when the strike was just about to begin. And led by our fearless leader, the great Cillian Murphy, we went from the red carpet and we didn't see the film that night. We happily went in the direction of solidarity with your good selves."

"So this, this is a full circle moment for us and to receive this recognition in a year of spectacular achievement from all of the people in this room, our acting friends, our acting heroes, it means the world to us," he concluded. "We know how lucky we are. And we are grateful and we are humbled and we are proud not just to be in Mr. Nolan's masterpiece, but proud to be in your company. Thank you so much."

Oppenheimer, a film by Christopher Nolan, rose to prominence at the box office in the year. The movie, which is a biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who created the nuclear bomb that was used in World War II, stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr.

With their respective nominations, Murphy, Blunt, and Downey Jr. are tied with Barbie for the most nominations that a movie has gotten this year.