‘The Winchesters’ stars Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger confirm romance

Supernatural spinoff, The Winchesters, may have been axed after one season, but romance still continues off-screen.

Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger, who played romantic leads Mary Campbell and John Winchester, are officially dating.

Donnelly, 23, confirmed on the Zach Sang Show on Friday that she and Rodger, 24, are dating but keeping a pretty low profile.

“Yeah, yes,” she said. “We’re not trying to hide it at all. It’s just that, I feel like on my last couple relationships it was very public, so now I’m kind of trying to keep it — not even private, because I’ll talk about it as much as possible because I love him so much.”

She continued, “Just on social media in general, I like having that privacy, because putting it all out there it kind of becomes public too.”

Donnelly added that she and Rodger already had conversations about going social media official but they are under pressure to do so.

“If we feel like posting about each other we can,” the Zombies star said. “It’s not off limits, it’s not like we’re hiding each other or anything, but just not every day publicly anymore, because I used to do that and I like the way things are now.”

In the Supernatural universe, John and Mary are the parents of the Winchester brothers, Sam and Dean, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, on the original show.