Here’s a surprising BTS of Jensen Ackles reprising as Dean Winchester on ‘The Winchesters’

Jensen Ackles reprised his role as Dean Winchester in the newly released prequel of Supernatural, The Winchesters, and something incredible happened to the delight of the fans.



In an interview with Entertainment Weekly at their video studio at New York Comic Con, Ackles sat down with the crew of the show to talk about reprising his role. Ackles, who starred as one of the main leads, Dean Winchester, is also heavily involved creating and executive producing the series.

The last time fans saw Dean was in 2020’s Supernatural finale, ‘Carry On,’ which sadly saw his character perish before his brother Sam met him in heaven. The show ran for a good 15 seasons.

According to the showrunner Robbie Thompson, apart from the crew, nature was seemingly excited as well for Ackles reprising his role memorable role, a brilliant rainbow popped on the set.

On the day, it was going to rain. Jensen drives up, and honest to goodness, a rainbow comes out. I have a picture of the rainbow hitting him on his head. It was like, come on, really? But it was amazing,” he enthused. “Everybody on the crew was very quietly taking out their phones and taking pictures, because it was Dean! It was crazy."

During the interview, Ackles revealed what the character meant to him.



"There were a few things from the wardrobe department that went missing when [Supernatural] came to an end. I didn't know why," Ackles said slyly. "But they somehow managed to turn up when I was required to show back up on camera."

Ackles will be the narrator for the new series overall. “This character is a part of me and will be with me forever. He's kind of ingrained in me, so to get to slip back into that character is always fun."