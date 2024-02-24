VIDEO: Sher Afzal reconciles with Barrister Gohar, says 'no rift between us'

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat on Saturday 'reconciled' with former party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan after the former's controversial remarks about the latter.



"I was in support of Barrister Gohar as the party chairman," Marwat said after the two met in a joyful mood.

A video of the two hugging each other at a PTI office circulated on social media after their ties seemingly went sour in the wake of Marwat's claims about Gohar's removal as the party head over "unsatisfactory" performance.

However, today the jurist-turned-politician clarified that his remarks were about the entire party leadership.



"I didn't use the word of 'incompetent' for Barrister Gohar," he said, adding that he wants to tell PTI workers that the two leaders have "no rift" between them.

"Barrister Gohar will remain the PTI chairman in the coming times," he added.

On the occassion, Barrister Gohar said that PTI doesn't want to get into personal conflicts.

Earlier today, the former ruling party issued a show-cause notice to Marwat over the matter.

The PTI, in the notice, asked Marwat to submit an apology letter within two days, saying that action would be taken as per party policy in case of a non-satisfactory answer.

What did Marwat say?

Barrister Gohar Khan was “removed” as the chairman of the former ruling party over “unsatisfactory” performance, Marwat had said on Friday.

His remarks came a day after Gohar announced that the PTI’s next chairman nominee is Barrister Ali Zafar. The party's internal elections are scheduled to take place on March 3.

Talking to Geo News, Marwat said: “Incompetence and poor performance are the reasons behind Gohar’s removal as chairman. Barrister Gohar is a gentleman but his performance was not satisfactory.”

Responding to a question, the PTI leader said that Gohar failed to meet the workers’ expectations. “To run a party office, one has to be active all the time, but this did not happen.”

Following the election results, the party leadership’s approach was not commendable, he said, adding that Gohar should have led the party after the polls, but he failed.