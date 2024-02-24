Selena Gomez sheepishly admits to childhood obsession with Kurt Cobain

File footage

Selena Gomez opened up about her obsession with Kurt Cobain while growing up, during her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!



Gomez, 31, was explicitly asked about her obsession with music idols following her latest release Love On.

“Who was your Selena Gomez while growing up? Like was there somebody you were kind of obsessed with?” Kimmel asked the singer.

The former Disney actress replied: “Yeah, Kurt Cobain.”

Expressing her love for the late singer, Selena paused for a while and then went on to add: “I don't know I just think mom, you know obviously would play all kinds of music for me growing up, and I kind of got obsessed and dyed my hair and cut my hair like him and uh I know a little too much.”

The audience chanted in the background, pouring in love for the hitmaker’s adorable confession.

Kimmel quickly chimed in, noting: “Did you have the posters?”

Selena responded in the blink of an eye, admitting: “Yeah, I would rewatch his interviews. I would watch his performances.”

“I've seen his documentary literally 12 times!” She giggled.

Kimmel couldn’t handle the truth at once, turning blank to the singer's reaction.

However, he jumped back in the conversation, exclaiming: “Wow! I did not know that about you.”

The American singer lately launched her single Love On, on Thursday, February 22, after investing in the track's luxurious promotional activities.