Pakistan's Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani (left) and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. — IRNA English

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Saturday congratulated his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani on the successful conduct of Pakistan’s parliamentary elections on February 8, 2024.

Amir-Abdollahian, in a telephonic call, extended felicitations to Pakistan's caretaker government on behalf of the Iranian leadership and people, with Minister Jilani "deeply" appreciating the brotherly nation's warm wishes.

A statement released by the Foreign Office read, "Reflecting on close fraternal ties between the governments as well as peoples of Pakistan and Iran, the two Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest."

The statement added that the two countries have fully restored official engagements since the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Pakistan earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Iranian media also reported on the contact made between the two dignitaries.

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that the "prime minister and cabinet members of Pakistan will be picked and they will start working officially following the formation of parliament".



He also emphasised the need to implement agreements and accords.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch wrote about the telephonic conversation between both ministers.

Iran's Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said, "Jilani added that everyone in Pakistan is waiting for the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to the country."



"The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan discussed the developments in Gaza as well and the Pakistani side welcomed Iran’s proposal that the foreign ministers of the Islamic countries hold an emergency meeting to stop the genocide in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank," the statement by Iranian ministry read.



It should be noted that the relations between Pakistan and Iran took a nosedive after cross-border attacks left ties bitter for a brief period.

Tensions between the two countries rose after the missile strikes, with Pakistan recalling its ambassador to Tehran and not allowing his counterpart to return to Islamabad, as well as cancelling all high-level diplomatic and trade engagements.

But efforts were swiftly made to lower the temperature, with the envoys asked to return to their posts and Abdollahian invited for talks.

Days after the attacks, Amir-Abdollahian visited Pakistan and conducted a joint press conference with his counterpart in Islamabad during which he hinted at the involvement of "third countries" behind rising terrorism in the border region between Pakistan and Iran.

"There is no doubt that the terrorists located in the common border regions and areas of Iran and Pakistan are led and supported by third countries," he said adding that the terrorists never favour any good actions in line with the benefits and interests of the Pakistani and Iranian governments and nations.

The Pakistani FM informed the press of an agreement between both nations to cooperate to fight terrorism in their respective areas.