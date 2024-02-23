Karachi to face water shortage this week

People collect water in containers. — AFP/File

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) has announced a disruption in water supply — scheduled for Saturday and Sunday (February 24 and 25).

This interruption is attributed to maintenance work by K-Electric at one of its grid stations near Hub Dam.

The KW&SC, in a statement, said that maintenance work would be carried out on the Valika Grid Station for electricity on February 24 and 25.

This will result in a complete shutdown of the Valika Grid, and during the maintenance work, the electricity supply to all feeder stations of the pumping station and filter plant will be completely cut off.

The maintenance work will start at 8am on February 24 and continue until 6pm the next day — the overall duration of the shutdown will be 48 hours.

The KW&SC’s statement mentioned that due to the maintenance work on the electricity side, the city would face an overall shortage of 200 million gallons of water from Hub Dam.

In this regard, the KW&SC requested citizens to store water and use it carefully so that any inconvenience can be avoided.