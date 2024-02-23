Setback for PTI as ECP notifies PML-N candidates as winners on Islamabad NA seats

(Left to right) PML-N's Anjum Aqeel, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Raja Khurram Nawaz. — Geo Election Cell

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was dealt with a blow on Friday as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified the victories of three Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates from Islamabad’s three constituencies after rejecting the objections raised by the Imran Khan-founded party.

Three PML-N candidates — Anjum Aqeel, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Raja Khurram Nawaz — had won from NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48 respectively.

The PTI had earlier moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC), challenging the ECP’s notification but the court disposed of the petition and referred the matter back to the commission.

On Wednesday, the court declared that the victory notifications of the PML-N candidates would remain suspended till the ECP’s decision on the pending cases.

The order came from an IHC bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir which heard the intra-court appeals (ICA) filed by PTI-backed candidates Barrister Shoaib Shaheen, Aamer Mughal and Ali Bokhari.

The ECP had informed the court that the returning officer had been directed to furnish a report in this regard.

Today, after hearing the parties, the Election Commission issued the notification.

“In pursuance of the Islamabad High Court order dated 19-02-2024 an injunctive order was passed whereby the operation of Notification No F.2(5)/2024-Cord. dated 11-02-2024 of returned candidates of the constituencies No NA-46 ICT-I, NA-47 ICT-II and NA-48 ICT-III was suspended. The Hon'ble High Court has decided the petition vide order dated 21-02-2024 expressly subject to the final decision of the pending Election petitions,” it stated.

“Now the Commission after hearing the parties has finally disposed of the petitions filed by Mr. Aamer Masood contesting candidate NA-46 ICT-I, Mr. Shoib Shaheen contesting candidate NA-47 ICT-II, and Syed Muhammad Ali Bokhari, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Ch. Azhar Mehmood contesting candidates NA-48 ICT-Ill, in light of the order passed by the Hon'ble Islamabad High Court. Therefore, the Notification dated 11-02-2024 under Section 98(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, suspended by the Hon'ble Court stands restored/revived retrospectively.”

'Don't fight against the state'

Speaking to media outside ECP, Chaudhry slammed his rivals for creating controversy over the poll results and advised the PTI not to fight against the state.

"We are ready for a political battle."

He said that they have Form 45 from all three constituencies and will present the same at every forum.

The PML-N leader accused the PTI of fraudulent activities and misguiding the high court.