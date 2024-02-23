Maiden Punjab Assembly session begins after over 2 hours delay

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and CM nominee Maryam Nawaz (right) and PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb. — YouTube screengrab/PTV News Live

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The maiden session of the Punjab Assembly began after a two-hour delay as the newly elected members, who clinched victory in the February 8 elections, are set to take oath today.

The Punjab Assembly is the first house to convene its inaugural session, out of five assemblies that went to the elections on February 8. The session was scheduled to start at 10am, however, it faced a delay of more than two hours.

At the outset of the delayed session, members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chanted slogans against each other.

Scores of newly-elected members arrived at the assembly including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and CM nominee Maryam Nawaz.



Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan is presiding over the session.

Talking to media persons outside the Punjab Assembly earlier, Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan said the elected MPAs should not be prevented from attending the assembly session.

He admitted that some members got a level playing field while others were deprived of it.

To a query, he said he came too early as sessions had been delayed in the past up to six hours.

The speaker also said the election for the provincial assembly’s speaker and deputy speaker would be held on Saturday (tomorrow).



Members not being allowed to enter: SIC

During the session, members of PML-N and SIC exchanged barbs with the latter saying that their members were not being allowed to enter the assembly.

The SIC has around 97 members inside the assembly while PML-N has 215 members.

SIC members tried talking to the assembly speaker, however, they were told that they would be heard once they took an oath.

"The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not yet [issued a list] of reserved seats," said Speaker Sibtain.

More to follow...

