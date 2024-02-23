Natalie Portman, Jodie Foster open up about navigating Hollywood as young performers

Natalie Portman, Jodie Foster explain what it's like to work at a young age in Hollywood

Natalie Portman and Jodie Foster have recently explained how tough it is for young girls to work in Hollywood.



Speaking on the latest episode of Smartless podcast, the Atonement star revealed her fellow celeb Foster talked to her after a 2018 speech she gave at the Women’s March in Los Angeles.

“I did a speech at a Women’s March about being sexualised as a young actress, and she reached out to me after that, and we talked and it was amazing. She’s still a role model,” said the 42-year-old.

Recalling her first movie role in 1994's Léon: The Professional, Portman shared how she would avoid bad interactions at the time as a young performer.

“That kind of projection of seriousness protected me in a way. 'Cause I feel like it was almost a warning signal like, 'Oh, don't do to her,’” stated the May December actress.

She continued, “Not that anyone ever, you know, deserves it or is asking for it. But I felt like that was my unconscious way of doing it.”

Portman noted, “I feel like the biggest sign is when people talk bad about women. If they talk bad about anyone, even if they’re just like, ‘Ugh, she’s really difficult,’ that’s a [red] flag for me. There’s more to that story.”

The Black Swan actress disclosed that her mother was with her all the time and made sure that no one would get near me.

However, Portman added, “When I went to college, my dad was like, 'Okay, that was cute. Time to move on. Let's find another job — a real job.’”

Meanwhile, Foster, who was 12 when played a sex worker in 1976's Taxi Driver, reflected on growing up in the spotlight.

“It is weird growing up as a public figure. I don't recommend it for anybody. I think it's a tough road. Especially when you start so young,” mentioned the actress

Foster added, “It's a long road of figuring out, like, who you are and who's your job and what part of you is your job. All that stuff.”