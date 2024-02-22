SC says 'organised campaign' targeting judges against freedom of expression

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Thursday lamented the "misreporting" of its judgment on print, electronic, and social media in a case involving religious matter created confusion and added that directly targeting judges against freedom of expression.
The top court’s statement came in response to “misreporting” on social, electronic, and print media about a case whose judgment was issued on February 6, 2024.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa — heading a two-member bench including Justice Mussarat Hilali — had issued the order on a set of appeals filed by petitioner Mubarik Ahmad Sani against an order of the Lahore High Court order.
Sani was accused of distributing/disseminating a proscribed book, Tafseer-e-Sagheer, which as per the prosecution, was an offence under the Punjab Holy Quran (Printing and Recording) (Amendment) Act enforced in 2021. However, the FIR alleged that he had done the act in 2019 when it was not an offence.
Referring to the verdict, the top court lamented that in dealing with cases pertaining to offences against religion facts give way to emotions, and Islamic commands are not heeded.
“Confusion is spreading due to the erroneous reporting on print, social, and electronic media about an order. An impression is being given that the Supreme Court has deviated from the Constitution’s definition of a Muslim and also called for ending the punishments for religious offences under the Pakistan Penal Code,” it added. “This impression is totally wrong.”
More to follow..
Ishaq Dar says he will take up JUI-F's offer to form coalition govt in Balochistan with top leadership
“A new era will usher in Punjab," PML-N candidate for coveted slot says as she reveals five-year game plan
"I will try to live up to your expectations," says PML-N stalwart while pledging to serve well as country's first...
Top court's larger bench partially accepts federal govt's appeal in Afia Sheharbano Zia’s case
"When will you restore internet," questions SHC chief justice on intermittent social media, internet disruptions
Court also bars Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon from travelling abroad