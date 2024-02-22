SHC orders govt to restore social media platform X

— AFP/File

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the government to restore social media platform X in the country which has been facing disruptions since last week.

The development comes as SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi heard a plea filed by multiple petitioners including Zarrar Khuhro, Amber Shamsi, Zebunnisa Burki and others against intermittent disruptions faced by users in accessing the renowned social media platform which has witnessed various "unannounced" sporadic suspensions in recent weeks.

During today's hearing, the chief justice questioned on whose directions was the social media site suspended.

"How long [social media platform] X has been down?" the judge asked.

To this the petitioner's lawyer apprised the court that only the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has the authority to suspend the access to the social media platform.

"PTA should be asked [to disclose] who issued the directives to suspend [social media site] X," the counsel said.

PTA violated its own laws: lawyer



A similar petition was being heard by the high court related to the suspension of the internet and other social media platforms on the polling day earlier this month, our plea specifically pertains to the blockage of X for the last more than five days, lawyer Moiz Jafferi said, adding that journalists and academics had approached the court in this regard.

“This [access] is not for entertainment. It is related to their research and professional work.”

He further shared that the federal government had distanced from this action but the regulator [Pakistan Telecom Authority] is not even ready to admit this fact which you can see for the the last five days.

“This is a specific failure of the PTA of its own laws and violation of various orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of the Supreme Court has also said that the right to Article 19A can not be fettered like this.”

The lawyer lamented that the PTA should at least admit that it has done this.

"They have yet to admit the fact that access to X has been blocked."

Jafferi said that the court has ordered that it is illegal to block access to X for any Pakistani and it should be reactivated forthwith.

More to follow....

