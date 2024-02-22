Abdul Razzaq lambasts Babar Azam for poor captaincy

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam during a training session on February 10, 2024. —Peshawar Zalmi/Facebook/File

Former cricketer Abdul Razzaq has taken a dig at batsman Babar Azam for his poor on-field decisions saying that he did not possess the skill to captain a team, hence, he should not be made a skipper.

Babar Azam had on November 15, 2023 announced to step down as the captain of the national side from all formats, ending his years-long stint in the leading position, after criticism following a humiliating World Cup campaign.

The former skipper was under fire for several months after Pakistan failed to perform in the Asia Cup and continued the same momentum into the World Cup — where they crashed out before reaching the semis.

Speaking during Geo News programme ‘Haarna Mana Hay’, Razzaq said he tried to apprise people of something that they did not know.

Commenting on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings on Wednesday, he said Babar should have brought an experienced bowler against Karachi Kings’s platinum pick, Kieron Pollard, who could score even 60 runs in a T20 match’s last three overs.

The former all-rounder said the way Babar batted it created momentum in the batting lineup. He also said the team's middle order in which Babar plays should be strong.

Former woman cricketer Kainat Imtiaz said Babar and Mohammad Rizwan made a solid platform for batting. She was a huge fan of both the national team players, she said.

Karachi Kings on Wednesday defeated Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets in the sixth match of the ongoing PSL at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Kieron Pollard, starred with the bat as he guided the one-time PSL champions to a comfortable win by successfully chasing down the 155-run target.