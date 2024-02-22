Suspect involved in 'social media campaign' against CJP Isa arrested

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. —Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcers on Thursday arrested a suspect involved in running a threatening campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Geo News reported citing sources.



The sources said Abdul Wasay, a resident of Rawalpindi, ran a campaign on social media against the chief justice. They said the suspect attempted to tarnish the CJP's character and threatened him on X.

“The rest of the people involved in the campaign will be identified and legal action will be taken against them,” they said.

Meanwhile, the government has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the people involved in defamatory campaigns on social media against the Supreme Court judges, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and government officers.

Led by FIA Cybercrime Wing's additional director general, the JIT would start its work today (Thursday).

The forum would comprise a 20-grade officer of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a 20-grade officer of the Intelligence Bureau, an Islamabad Police deputy inspector general, a representative of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and any other co-opted representative, including an IT expert.

“The JIT has been tasked to investigate mainly three specific points.

“To ascertain facts behind malicious social media campaign attempting to malign the image of honourable judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, to identify and to bring the culprits to book in accordance with the relevant laws and cause presentation of challans in the courts concerned, and to recommend measures for prevention against the occurrence of such incidents in future,” read the notification.

The JIT would submit a preliminary report to the Interior Ministry within 15 days.

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson told the media that no one is allowed to indulge in malicious activities to weaken the democratic process through deceitful means.

The JIT has been tasked with probing various activities, including the dissemination of false information on social media platforms, the printing of fake ballot papers, and propaganda aimed at influencing public sentiment, he said, according to a report published in this paper today.

The spokesperson said that attempts were made to sway the loyalty of government officers through a sinister campaign. The caretaker government has affirmed that such actions would not be tolerated, and those found culpable would face swift and decisive action, he said.

The JIT would collaborate with the IT experts to gather evidence and ascertain the extent of the wrongdoing. The forum would register cases and recommend appropriate actions against the responsible individuals, the government spokesperson said.