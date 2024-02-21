PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif along with his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, speaks with supporters at Model Town on February 9, 2024. — APP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that she will use PML-N's supremo Nawaz Sharif and party President Shehbaz Sharif's experience as the former prime minister and ex-Punjab chief minister, respectively, while serving as the provincial chief executive.

Maryam is going to be the first-ever woman CM in the country's history when she takes up the top provincial post after the government formation in Punjab.

She was nominated as the party's candidate for the coveted slot after her victory from both the national and provincial assembly seats, NA-119 and PP-159 in the February 8 general elections.

"I will try to live up to your expectations. Your trust and support is my real asset," Maryam said while addressing a party meeting in Lahore. She prayed that she could serve the people in the best way possible while fulfilling her duties as the provincial chief executive.

Maryam thanked the people for giving her party "the mandate" and bringing it a success as the single biggest political party to have the majority in the 2024 polls.



The politician said that she wants to dedicate the honour of becoming the "first lady CM" to every mother, daughter and sister of the country.

Sharing her plans for the governance of Punjab, she said that the party has devised a roadmap of its priorities at the government and party level.



"The MPAs [members of provincial assembly] will be my arms and strength. The 297 constituencies of Punjab will be districts for me," Maryam said.

She further stated that health, education, infrastructure, law and order, agriculture, information technology and all other sectors will have equal focus.

While concluding her remarks, Maryam thanked her party and supporters and vowed to take Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif's experience as the former prime minister and ex-Punjab chief minister, respectively, in leading the provincial affairs.