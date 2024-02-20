Murder accused escapes from City Court premises in Karachi

Security personnel seen near Karachi Police Office in Karachi on February 17, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: A murder accused on Tuesday escaped from police custody in Karachi’s City Court premises owing to negligence of the law enforcers, according to a police statement.



Accused Shaukat was arrested on murder charges by law enforcers of the Awami Colony Police Station, they added.

Police claimed a handcuff was not fastened properly which allowed the accused to run away.

Three policemen were also present with the accused when he fled from the court’s premises, as per police.

Following the incident, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ramzan, and constables Shamim and Ayub were suspended and taken into custody.

This is not the first time that an accused facing criminal charges escaped from police custody.

At least three such incidents have taken place only this year so far in Sindh.

Lately, an accused fled from police custody after the law enforcers made a stopover at a hotel on a highway.

The highly wanted suspect, Hanif, was affiliated with a banned organisation and was wanted in six cases. Three cases were registered against him across Sindh.

The suspect was brought from the Central Jail Karachi to the anti-terrorism court, Khairpur, for a hearing.

Upon returning to Karachi and stopping at the hotel for dinner, the suspect escaped under the pretext of going to the washroom, according to police sources. The police continued to wait outside the bathroom.

Similarly, another accused incarcerated in Karachi’s Malir jail in a narcotics case escaped from a court’s premises in the metropolis recently.