Sarah Ferguson says 'days could make difference between life and death'

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of skin cancer less than a year after battling breast cancer, has shared an urgent health warning for people.



In her recent Instagram post, the Duchess of York urged the people to get checked out after she and the King received cancer diagnoses within one month, saying: "Days could make the difference between life and death, so please don’t skip or put off your #healthchecks and urge your loved ones to go to theirs.

She continued: "I’m determined to do whatever I can to help raise awareness by sharing my experience."

"After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstruction, I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock," she wrote.

King Charles. who's receiving treatment after being diagnosed with a 'form of cancer', also chose to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.

The 75-year-old monarch has commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. However, he will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.