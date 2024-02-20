‘Boy Meets World’ actors talk alleged ‘grooming’ by convicted Brian Peck

‘Boy Meets World’ actors talk alleged ‘grooming’ from convicted Brian Peck

Brian Peck, who guest starred on the Disney sitcom Boy Meets World, has been accused of grooming and manipulation by series regulars Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

Strong and Friedle discussed “the difficult subjects of grooming, childhood sexual abuse and their effects on victims” with family therapist Kati Morton on the latest podcast episode of Pod Meets World, per the official description via Page Six.

Peck, 63, was convicted of sexually abusing an unknown Nickelodeon child actor in 2004. Fishel noted during the episode that Peck was subsequently “convicted and spent 16 months in prison” with eight counts of sexual abuse.

Before Peck’s crimes came to light, he allegedly inserted himself in the lives of young Boy Meets World actors.

“I didn’t really go to parties. I didn’t really do that stuff. But I was working a lot after Boy Meets World, and this guy had so ingratiated himself into my life, I took him to three shows after Boy Meets World,” Friedle, 47, said, recalling the close relationship he ultimately developed with Peck.

“This was the type of thing where the person he presented was this great, funny guy who was really good at his job, and you wanted to hang out with … I saw him every day, hung out with him every day, talked to him every day.”

Strong, 44, said he and Peck eventually hung out “all the time,” despite a 20-year age gap.

Fishel, 42, noted that the adults on set were hesitant to say anything because Peck is gay and they didn’t want to be seen as homophobic.” She added that “this is a boundary, gay or not. This is a boundary about adults and kids.”