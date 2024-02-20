Usher BLAMES 'Jamaican Culture' for 2014 VMAs Incident with Nicki Minaj

Usher addresses physical interaction with Nicki Minaj from their 2014 VMAs performance

Usher regrets crossing the line, but he doesn’t think it was his fault getting handsy with Nicki Minaj during their 2014 VMAs performance.



“Usher, have you seen some of your old moments like when you [were] on stage with Nicki Minaj and you [were] headb*tting her a*s?” the host of the The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne tha God asked the singer during a Monday, February 19, appearance.

“Why [were] you so unhinged in that moment, Usher?”

The 45-year-old Usher revealed that the two were inspired by "Jamaican culture" to work together on the collaboration and that their rendition of She Came To Give It To You was intended to be "fun."

Usher played the bass throughout the song while kneeling while Minaj, 41, rapped and in a split second, Usher's head struck Nicki Minaj's behind.

“It was me playing my bass so I probably would have bumped my shoulder or my hands, you know what I’m saying?” he explained. “I had my bass in my hands so I just kind of bopped off her body a little bit.”

Usher first defended the concept of the performance, but in the end he acknowledged that when he jokingly grabbed Minaj's back when he stood up off the ground, he went a bit too far.

“I think I was reaching a bit when I smacked her though, I shouldn’t have smacked her b*tt,” he admitted.

For her part, Minaj has not yet responded to the revived gossip on the 2014 VMAs, as the social media video of the pair's duet soon reappeared after Usher's recent Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.