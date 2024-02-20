Millie Bobby Brown celebrates 20th birthday on coffee date

Millie Bobby Brown turns 20, spends time with fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown spent her 20th birthday with fiancé Jake Bongiovi on a coffee date-stroll through New York City.



Holding hands, the pair strolled around Manhattan in silence after adopting a dog from a Florida animal shelter, whom Millie’s rescue “Joey's friends” is going to help find a home.

The Stranger Things actress was wearing a navy blue T-shirt over a jumper with stripes in pink, yellow and green.

She was also wearing black trainers and what looked like patchwork pyjama trousers with skull and flame patterns in different plaid styles.

The Enola Holmes actress wore her light brown hair in a loose bun without makeup and added hoops as an accessory.

Jake, 21, was dressed warmly, wearing a light brown quilted jacket over cargo pants.

The actor from Sweethearts, who is the 61-year-old son of rock musician Jon Bon Jovi, accessorised his outfit with white trainers and a multicoloured jumper underneath his jacket.

It seems that even in the freezing 38-degree weather in Manhattan, Millie and Jake prefered iced coffee for the outing.

Fans wished the Godzilla: King of Monsters star a happy birthday on social media.

“Happy birthday Millie I love you very much you are a great actress I hope you have a good time on this special day for you,” wrote one fan.

While another wished, “Happy birthday Mills! May your life always be illuminated by happiness and may each new day bring with it infinite possibilities of love and success.”