Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's luxurious $1800-per-night hotel retreat

Kourtney Kardashian, accompanying her husband on his blink-182 tour across Australia, is indulging in the epitome of luxury experiences Down Under.

Fresh off a lavish stay at a $10,000-per-night five-bedroom mansion in Sydney, the power couple is now reportedly residing at the opulent Calile Hotel in Brisbane.

Known as a hotspot for influencers and celebrities alike, the Calile Hotel boasts suites with price tags reaching up to $1800 per night.

This acclaimed establishment, which opened its doors in October 2018, earned the prestigious title of the 12th best hotel in the world last year.

Renowned for its coastal ambiance and sub-tropical modern aesthetic, Condé Nast Traveler aptly describes the hotel as a 'cooling urban pad with Greek flavors and a centerpiece swimming pool' in a city undergoing a notable surge in sophistication.

During their stay, Kourtney and Travis will enjoy access to serene cabanas lining a deck adjacent to the expansive pool, as well as the renowned Kailo Medispa.

They'll have the privilege of utilizing the hotel's fully-equipped gym, complete with personal trainers, alongside unique amenities like an excavated Roman amphitheater and a tucked-away library nestled within a private enclave.



The Hotel in Brisbane boasts a total of 175 opulent guest rooms, each exuding elegance with stylish gold accents, marble bathrooms, and chic pink tiling.

Offering a plethora of dining options, guests can indulge in culinary delights at six establishments both on-site and nearby.

The Lobby Bar stands out as a favorite spot for lunch and dinner, while Ada Lane presents two hot spots, Same Same and Bianca, perfect for heartier meals.