Hilary Swank feels ‘blessed’ to take career hiatus for her sick father

Hilary Swank opens up about her career break to take care of her sick father

Hilary Swank has recently shared her two cents on three-year career hiatus.



Speaking of her late ailing father on the Today show on February 18, the Million Dollar Baby actress said, “It was one of the most important times of my life, I think.”

Hilary mentioned she was “blessed to be able to take the time off, and that it deepened” her relationship with her father, Stephen, who died in 2021.

Hilary, who is busy promoting her new movie, Ordinary Angels, noted the new movie’s topic resonated with her own experiences with her father.

“My father was a recipient of a lung transplant so organ donation is a big, big thing to me and talking about it,” remarked the 49-year-old.

The Insomnia actress mentioned, “This movie came about three months after my dad passed, so I got this opportunity.”

“I feel like it was sent by my dad, and to tell a movie about an extraordinary human being and family,” she pointed out.

Hilary added, “I think it would have been my dad’s favourite movie of mine.”

Meanwhile, the actress addressed her “tremendous personal loss” in a social media post after her father “made his transition to the other side” in October.