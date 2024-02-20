Princess Kate wants to heal rift with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Kate seemingly wants to mend the broken relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, Catherine still 'feels hurt' with their behaviours.

As per US Magazine, an insider shared that the Princess of Wales "is open to reconciling, though with Harry more so than Meghan."

The source added, "She still has some hurt feelings over what Meghan did to her and Charlotte. There is work to do, but she's willing to move forward."

Notably, the source further said that the mother-of-three would extend the hand of friendship to the former working royals if her husband Prince William agreed to put differences aside.

On the other, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown their desire to reunite with the royal family, especially after Catherine and King Charles's illnesses.

Harry also visited his ailing father recently after Buckingham Palace announced that the Monarch had been diagnosed with cancer.

The source shared, "Meghan is supportive of Harry in all of this, and she wishes the royals - Kate included - the very best."

An insider claimed that the California-based couple and the senior members of the royal family "can use the royal health scare as a starting point" to unwind tension.