Sher Afzal Marwat tells IHC 'masked men' raided his house

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat. —Sher Afzal Khan Marwat/Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat Monday apprised the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that masked men raided his house last night at 2am in Islamabad.

Supreme Court Advocate Marwat made this claim while speaking during the hearing of a petition regarding the recovery of Baloch students in the IHC.

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani marveled at the claim saying it was happening with Marwat, who was an elected member of the parliament and a senior lawyer. He said the PTI leader was not talking about Lakki Marwat, but Islamabad.

The court wondered what would happen to a common man in Balochistan if such treatment was being meted out to an elected lawmaker in the federal capital.

Earlier in a tweet, Marwat claimed the CTD police raided his house and broke the doors causing damages.

“…they stressed out my family and staff and confiscated my laptop. I managed to run away from my home and now I am at a safe place. This is an illegal raid and I will challenge the IG and SSP operation Islamabad in the court for this criminal act; the confiscation of my laptop is illegitimate. It contains my private and professional data, (that may be) subjected to misuse. These cowardly tactics will not scare me, or force me to step back from our mission, which is for the larger cause — the fight for true democracy in Pakistan,” he wrote on X.

The claim was denied by Islamabad Police on X saying Islamabad Police did not raid the house of Marwat. Fake news was being spread to gain public attention, the police maintained.

Justice Kayani said if the inspector general of police’s behaviour was not rectified then he should be removed. He also asked why a raid was carried out at night at the house of the person who was available during the day.

The IHC directed the home secretary to call the Islamabad IG and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to take a written statement from them in this regard.

“Whatever is happening is known to the entire system, including judges, but all are silent on it. If state institutions will do this then who will protect citizens from thieves and robbers,” he said adding that such a treatment of an elected MNA and SC advocate was shameful.

Marwat suggested putting the Islamabad IG behind bars for 10 days to set everything right.