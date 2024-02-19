BAFTA Awards 2024 Winners: Complete list

Christopher Nolan dominated the BAFTA Awards 2024 with his hit movie Oppenheimer on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England. The movie led with 13 nods this year and won seven awards.
Another movie that made a splash was Emma Stone’s Poor Things five wins, including award for lead actress. Meanwhile, The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy reigned the supporting actress category through this award season cycle.
The ceremony featured appearances by many cinema legends. Moreover, Prince William also stepped out to attend the ceremony amid the health concerns of wife Kate Middleton and King Charles.
Here is the full list of winners from the BAFTA Award ceremony:
Best film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Outstanding British film
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]