Monday February 19, 2024
BAFTA Awards 2024 Winners: Complete list

‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things’ seemingly dominated the wins at the ceremony held in London, England

By Charles Leroy
February 19, 2024
BAFTA Awards 2024 Winners: Complete list

Christopher Nolan dominated the BAFTA Awards 2024 with his hit movie Oppenheimer on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England. The movie led with 13 nods this year and won seven awards.

Another movie that made a splash was Emma Stone’s Poor Things five wins, including award for lead actress. Meanwhile, The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy reigned the supporting actress category through this award season cycle.

The ceremony featured appearances by many cinema legends. Moreover, Prince William also stepped out to attend the ceremony amid the health concerns of wife Kate Middleton and King Charles.

Here is the full list of winners from the BAFTA Award ceremony:

Best film

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer – WINNER
  • Poor Things

Outstanding British film

  • All of Us Strangers
  • How to Have Sex
  • Napoleon
  • The Old Oak
  • Poor Things
  • Rye Lane
  • Saltburn
  • Scrapper
  • Wonka
  • The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)
  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]
  • Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer) – WINNER
  • How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)
  • Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (director)

Best film not in the English language

  • 20 Days in Mariupol
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best documentary

  • 20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER
  • American Symphony
  • Beyond Utopia
  • Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
  • Wham!

Best animated film

  • The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best director

  • Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
  • Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives

Best adapted screenplay

  • All of Us Strangers
  • American Fiction – WINNER
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best leading actress

  • Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER

Best leading actor

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
  • Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Best supporting actress

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
  • Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
  • Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

Best supporting actor

  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER
  • Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
  • Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers 

Best casting

  • All of Us Strangers
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers – WINNER
  • How to Have Sex
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Best cinematography

  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer – WINNER
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best editing

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer – WINNER
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best costume design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things – WINNER

Best makeup and hair

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things – WINNER

Best original score

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer – WINNER
  • Poor Things
  • Saltburn
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best production design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things – WINNER
  • The Zone of Interest

Best sound

  • Ferrari
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best special visual effects

  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon
  • Poor Things – WINNER

Best British short animation

  • Crab Day – WINNER
  • Visible Mending
  • Wild Summon

Best British short film

  • Festival of Slaps
  • Gorka
  • Jellyfish and Lobster – WINNER
  • Such a Lovely Day
  • Yellow

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

  • Phoebe Dynevor
  • Ayo Edebiri
  • Jacob Elordi
  • Mia McKenna-Bruce – WINNER
  • Sophie Wilde