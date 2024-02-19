Travis Kelce wins award at 2024 People’s Choice after Taylor Swifts heart

Travis Kelce wins Athlete of the Year at 2024 People's Choice Awards

Travis Kelce seems to be winning in life.



Following his Super Bowl triumph, the NFL player won Athlete of the Year at the Sunday, February 18, 2024 People's Choice Awards, after about 6 months of romance with Taylor Swift.

The 34-year-old Kelce was not present at the Barker Hangar awards ceremony in Santa Monica, California.

Along with Coco Gauff, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Sabrina Ionescu, Simone Biles, and Stephen Curry, he was nominated for honour.

Taylor Swift, Kelce's girlfriend, won four of her five nominations on Sunday, but she was unable to attend the ceremony since she was performing in Australia as part of her Eras Tour.

Things really seem to be going uphill for the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end after striking a relationship with the Bad Blood singer, and the player is finding it hard to believe.

In January, Kelce responded to his nomination by labelling it as "f–king nonsense" on his New Heights podcast.

“What did I do to get Athlete of the Year? I did SNL,” he quipped at the time. “How am I on this [list]?”

Many fans believe that, in addition to his skill as a tight end, Kelce's romance with 34-year-old Swift, which started last summer, has helped him gain fame, which also contributes to his success.

On February 11, when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl, the pop star was present in Las Vegas.