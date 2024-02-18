A$AP Rocky confirms progress on Rihanna's highly anticipated new album

File Footage

Exciting news!

A$AP Rocky found himself approached as he entered a performance venue and questioned about the progress of Rihanna's upcoming album.

The 35-year-old rapper, known for hits like Am I Dreaming, was stopped by a fan for a selfie, during which someone from the gathered crowd asked about the status of the 35-year-old Pon de Replay singer's next album, often referred to as #R9, indicating it as her ninth studio album.

Rocky, who recently took Rihanna out for Valentine's Day dinner in Paris, responded casually, saying, 'She's working on it,' as he made his way into the building, flashing the peace sign at fans while flanked by bodyguards.

It's been eight years since the release of Rihanna's last album, Anti, in 2016, which featured hits like Umbrella.

Rihanna has been busy over the years since her last album with her line of Fenty Beauty makeup, her Savage X Fenty lingerie line and the two kids she had back to back in 2022 and 2023.

They welcomed RZA Athelaston Mayers, in May 2022 and Riot Rose Mayers in August 2023.



