Netflix ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ gets rare update one year after cancellation

It appears that Fate: The Winx Saga is not yet over despite its cancellation.

The fate of the show was announced last year as the streaming giant axed the show after two seasons. However, while the live action version of the beloved adaptation of the animated show, Winx Club, will be continuing in a different format.

The series will pick up from where it left off in 2024 with the release of a brand-new comic book that picks up where the show left off, via What’s On Netflix.

Novels for Fate: The Winx Saga isn’t new for the franchise, as two tie-in books were released alongside seasons 1 and 2 from Ava Corrigan and Sarah Rees Brennan.

Fate: The Winx Saga Vol. 1: Dark Destiny was announced during New York Comic Con at the tail end of 2023 which serve as a “continuation” of the Netflix Original series adaptation, which ended on big cliffhangers.

The comic book will be written by Olivia Cuartero-Briggs and Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau will be the illustrator for it.

Cuartero-Briggs also promised darker themes and lots of new twists.

Fate: The Winx Saga Vol. 1 Dark Destiny will be released July 2nd, 2024.