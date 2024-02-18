Henry Cavill 'accepts' mystery role in MCU; fans pour in wild guesses

Henry Cavill has reportedly joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Henry Cavill fans have been sent into a frenzy following reports the actor will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 40-year-old actor has reportedly been tapped to play esteemed villain from Marvel Comics, Doctor Doom in the franchise.

Journalist Matt Reeves took to X, formerly Twitter, to tease the casting in a post earlier this week.

“From the greatest superhero Superman, to our greatest Marvel villain Doctor Doom…Henry Cavill,” posted Matt Reeves alongside a photo of Marvel boss Kevin Fiege at the Comic Con.

“Nah this would be the most insane casting announcement probably of all time #TheFantasticFour,” he added.

Film insider, who goes by username @MyTimeToShineHello on the social media platform corroborated the enlistment of Cavill to the franchise, however, denied his casting as Dr. Doom.

“He was offered something else and he accepted,” they quote-tweeted Reeves’ post.

Fans rallied in to weigh in on the potential casting, with their guesses varying from Hyperion, an Eternal, X-Men’s Cyclops or Sentry and Captain Britain.

Should the rumour bears fruition, it will be a major blow for MCU rival franchise, DC who abruptly terminated the actor’s contract as Superman following the leadership overhaul in 2022.