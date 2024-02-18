PML-N to be PPP's ally in Balochistan, claims Sarfraz Bugti

PPP leader and former caretaker minister Sarfraz Bugti. — X/@PakSarfrazbugti

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sarfraz Bugti Sunday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would be the party's ally in Balochistan further claiming that the party will soon form its government in the province.

Speaking to the media along with party's party's parliamentary committee members Haji Malik Shah and Sardar Sarbuland Khan, Bugti said: "The given us a clear signal to form our government [in the province]."

His comments coincide with the PPP's position as a front-runner to form a government in Balochistan, having won 11 of the 51 provincial assembly seats, while the PML-N managed to secure 10 seats in the February 8 polls.

Despite engaging in a war of words in the run-up to the elections, both parties, who have previously served as close allies during the Pakistan Democratic Movement's government, are on the way to once again emerge as key political stakeholders following the PPP's announcement to back the PML-N's candidate for the prime minister's post after none of the two parties managed to secure a simple majority in the elections.

The political landscape in Pakistan has been facing a rather unusual uncertainty after none of the parties, including the PPP, PML-N and PTI-affiliated candidates managed to secure a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Attempts have been underway by all the major political stakeholders to rope in independent candidates and forge alliances to reach the necessary 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates emerged as the largest group by winning more than 90 NA seats followed by the PML-N PPP's 75 and 54 seats, respectively.

Abstaining from giving a precise timeline on the PPP's future strategy, Bugti said that the party would "soon" finalise the government-related matters.

"[We] will soon form our government with our allies," he said while stressing that the party has sufficient numbers but hasn't decided on its candidate for the chief minister post.

Commenting on the alleged rigging in the province during the February 8 polls, the PPP leader underscored that the party decided to accept the results in the country's interest despite having reservations on various seats.

"Our candidates also suffered unexpected losses in various constituencies," he noted.

His remarks come as Balochistan National Party (BNP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), National Party and Hazara Democratic Party are staging protests across Balochistan as part of their wheel-jam strike against alleged rigging in the February 8 polls.

Multiple roads have been blocked in Balochistan as political parties hold demonstrations over alleged rigging in the February 8 polls.

Workers of the BNP and NP have blocked the National Highway at the station cross point in Noshki.

The highway has also been blocked by protesting workers in Qilla Saifullah.

Furthermore, the Mastung-Karachi route, Quetta-Mach-Sibi route, Qutta-Karachi and Quetta-Pishin-Chaman routes have also been blocked.

"[Both] the people and political parties have rejected the [rigged] elections," BNP leader Ghulam Nabi said stressing that the wheel-jam strike would continue till 5pm.