Javed Miandad eager to work with new PCB boss for ‘betterment of cricket’

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket great Javed Miandad has expressed his desire to work for the betterment of cricket in the country, Geo News reported on Sunday.

In a meeting with the newly-appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the former skipper felicitated Naqvi upon his appointment as the PCB head. They discussed various ways for the promotion of Pakistan cricket and its development on the basis of solid grounds.

Miandad congratulated Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Naqvi on the successful inauguration of the Pakistan Super League 9 in Lahore too. He hoped that the PCB chief would take Pakistan cricket to new heights.

“My services are available for the improvement of cricket,” he said.

Upon which, Naqvi said Miandad was a cricket legend and he wanted to derive benefit from his expertise.

“The original position of the Pakistani team in international cricket is to be restored. I believe in teamwork. Consultation is being done to strengthen the Pakistani team. Domestic cricket will be promoted so that good players come forward,” he said.

Naqvi was elected unopposed as the PCB chairman for the next three years on February 6.

PCB's Chief Election Commissioner Shah Khawar had in a presser said Naqvi was the chairman from that day onwards.

Naqvi is the 37th chairman of the cricket board after replacing the former chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, in the Board of Governors (BoG).

"Mohsin Naqvi can take up the role of chairman along with his chief minister position. There is no restriction in the law and constitution that might restrict him from becoming the chairman immediately," Khawar had said.