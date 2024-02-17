Abhan Mazhar murder: Suspect confesses to killing cousin for being scolded by uncle

Eight-year-old Abhan Mazhar in this undated photo. — Supplied

KARACHI: The Karachi police resolved a tragic murder case of an eight-year-old boy, Abhan Mazhar, and arrested the suspected killer identified as Sufyan.



A police team found the minor boy in the seriously wounded condition in Federal B Area Block 16 within the limits of the Yousuf Plaza police station on Wednesday. Later, Abhan succumbed to his injuries after being shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.



The police officer revealed that the suspect Sufyan aged between 14-15, and was a cousin of the murdered boy. “The suspect confessed to killing the boy as he was scolded many times by his uncle (his mother's brother) over the complaints of Abhan."

In his confessional statement, Sufyan revealed that he picked up Abhan from his home and slit his throat using a knife. He also told the police that he was alone at the time of murdering his cousin and he washed the knife before placing it back in the kitchen.

“I made a mistake. I was angry because he complained about me to uncle [victim’s father],” the suspect stated. When asked what made him take this step, the suspect said that his uncle used to scold him.



SSP Siddiqui said that Abhan’s parents had made suspect Sufyan responsible for taking care of him when they were away from home due to their jobs.

The officer said that further investigation was underway to ascertain more facts behind the crime.