Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. —Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will hear the petition seeking to annul the general elections on February 19, as the apex court has fixed the plea for hearing, Geo News reported on Friday.

The Supreme Court bench will also include Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

The top court has issued a notice to the petitioner, Ali Khan. The petitioner has sought to hold elections again, on the basis of rigging allegations.

Several political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have levelled allegations of rigging in the general elections.

The final results of the February 8 polls suffered from inordinate delay, raising doubts over elections’ transparency.

The United States has also urged Pakistani authorities to hold an independent probe into the claims of irregularities and rigging during the February 8 general elections in the country through its legal system.

SHC constitutes tribunal to hear rigging allegations

Meanwhile, the chief justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC) has formed a tribunal for hearing petitions pertaining to rigging in the February 8 general elections. The announcement was made by the Registrar of the SHC in a notification on Friday.

According to the notification, the principal seat of the high court will hear election pleas in Karachi. The notification said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh had written a letter seeking the formation of a tribunal to hear petitions related to rigging in elections.

Moreover, two benches have been established for the Karachi division. Bench one will comprise Justice Muhammad Kareem Khan Agha, and bench two will comprise Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry.

Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro, Justice Amjad Ali Sahito, and Justice Muhammad Saleem Jessar will hear the election petitions in Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Larkana divisions respectively.