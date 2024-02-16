Ariana Grande rocks dress ft Mariah Carey, gets royal stamp of approval

Pop royalty collided on social media this week as Ariana Grande sported a fashion statement paying homage to her idol, Mariah Carey.



In a photo shared on Thursday, Grande rocked her signature oversized t-shirt and knee-high boots combo, but with a twist: the shirt featured a bold print of Carey's face.

Fans went wild over the outfit, instantly recognizing the tribute. The image quickly circulated online, garnering excited comments and shares. But the real buzz came when the Queen of Christmas herself took notice.

Mariah Carey responded to the photo with a single, powerful word: "She ate." This internet slang, often used to express approval or admiration, sent fans into a frenzy.

The exchange solidified the heartwarming bond between the two singers, with many interpreting it as a playful endorsement from the veteran to the rising star.

This isn't the first time Grande has expressed her admiration for Carey. She has previously covered Carey's songs and even collaborated with her on the remix of Grande's latest single, Yes, And?

This latest fashion choice further cements their connection, demonstrating Grande's respect and influence from one of pop music's biggest icons.

The incident highlights the enduring power of fashion and its ability to spark conversations and connect generations.