Anya Taylor-Joy starring in Dune: Part Two confirmed amid London premiere?

Anya Taylor-Joy confirmed starring in Dune: Part Two

Anya Taylor-Joy confirmed starring in Dune: Part Two by appearing at the London premier of the film in Leicester Square, Thursday.



The 25-year-old actress looked stunning in an exquisite all-white outfit for the event, following news that she will be starring in the much awaited follow-up.

With her blonde hair peeking out the front, the celebrity completely covered herself in a translucent white veil.

Anya wore a gorgeous white pleated dress with a daring plunging top half behind the veil.

The celebrity contrasted the look with a vibrant red lip tint, adding a punch of colour and finishing the ensemble with white stiletto heels.

Rumours about Anya's involvement in the Dune sequel have been going around lately, after fans observed that Letterboxd listed Dune: Part Two among the films featuring Taylor-Joy.

Although the credit has now been taken down, screenshots have persisted in circulation.

Additionally, Variety verified on Thursday that the actress has a significant role in the sci-fi epic and that she does indeed appear in it.

At the premiere, Anya was accompanied by Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Florence Pugh, her fellow cast members.