Jennifer Lopez shares major career update amid 'This Is Me… Now' release

Jennifer Lopez delighted her fans as she announced the dates of her surprising upcoming 'This Is Me… Now The Tour,' a day before her 9th studio album release.

The songstress will be performing in 30+ cities across North America to support her new album and its companion film, This is Me… Now: A Love Story, releasing on February 16.

Lopez's tour will start on June 26 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, followed by her magnificent performances in different cities, including Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, and many more.

As per reports, Lopez will likely wind up her grand tour on August 31 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Notably, the singer made a striking appearance with her husband, Ben Affleck, at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film, which took place on Tuesday.

The musician got emotional onstage as she credited her partner for being a source of constant support in her life.

The Boy Next Door actress said, "And then there is the person who inspired this for me, who has inspired me my whole life. He just, he inspired an album 20 years ago and I know he hates that I'm doing this right now."

She added, "I love you and thank you for believing in me and helping me believe in myself."