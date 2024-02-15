Kanye West extends olive branch to Shaq after he calls rapper ‘lil boy’

Kanye West previously came after Shaq’s business partner Jamie Slater on social media

Kanye West is offering a truce to Shaquille O’ Neal.

Recently, Shaq bashed Kanye for coming after his friend and business partner Jamie Slater, calling the legendary rapper a “lil boy” and telling him to “man up.”

“OH AND SHAQ I GREW UP LOOKING UP TO YOU I WOULD LOVE TO HANG WITH YOU AND JAMIE SOMETIME JAMIE SLATER IS LIKE A FATHER FIGURE TO ME,” West wrote in a long Instagram post Wednesday night.

Ye’s words come amid his feud with Shaq, which began when Kanye teased Shaq about who had the “extra one per cent for control and voting rights” in his business partnership with Slater, to which Shaq responded telling Kanye to “worry about your business.”

But that wasn’t all.

On Tuesday night, the Runaway hitmaker recently spilled that “Jamie Slater and everyone else wouldn’t take [his] calls” amid the rapper’s antisemitism scandal and massive backlash.

However, the NBA legend didn’t take the jab against his friend lightly, replying in a since-deleted comment via the Daily Mail, “Who cares stop being a b***hin and snitchin. i know u saw me at the super bowl I was waiting for u to say something smart. Man up nobody wanna see u cryin man up lil boy.”