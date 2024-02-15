Prince Harry's reaction about King Charles, Kate Middleton's health laid bare

Prince Harry's reaction about King Charles and Kate Middleton's health laid bare

Prince Harry, who recently visited the UK to see his father King Charles, is said to be worried about his royal relatives' health, according to a new report.

The Duke of Sussex - who's currently enjoying fun-filled moments in Canada alongside his wife Meghan Markle - is very much concerned about King Charles and Princess Kate's health amid the fresh royal storm surrounding the Sussex titles, according to a source.

The use of Sussex in the name of Harry and Meghan's website has sparked a backlash. However, a royal source has claimed the royal family does not have a problem with the rebrand.



A royal insider told The Times: "It isn’t any sort of problem for the rest of the Royal Family. It hasn’t even been part of a conversation. Harry is more concerned about the health and wellbeing of the King and Kate and thinks that is where the focus should be."

The 75-year-old King has been diagnosed with cancer and is receiving treatment, while the Princess of Wales is continuing her recovery from abdominal surgery.

The Duke, who flew to the UK last week to see his father following the cancer diagnosis, did not see his brother Prince William or Kate during his short trip to the country.



Meghan and Harry are currently in Canada for the launch event of the 2025 Invictus Games. The couple made their first joint public appearance since the launch of their new website in Whistler on Valentine's Day as they mingled with Invictus athletes.